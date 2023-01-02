DEAN GRIFFIN

Dean Anthony Griffin, 64, a native of Galliano and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, January 4th, 2022 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Dean is survived by his wife of 45 years: Laura Cheramie Griffin; children: Natalie (Don) Danos, Tyler (Kimberly) Griffin; grandchildren: Donny, Drake, Brittany, Rilan, Landon, Camille, Allie: great grandchildren: Vylon, Brooks, Paisley; brother: Daniel (Denise) Griffin; and brother in law: Glenn Angelle; and his many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Griffin was preceded in death by his parents: Norman Sr. and Lorina Gisclair Griffin; brother: Norman Griffin Jr., and sister: Merry Lee Angelle.
He was passionate about fishing, hunting, movies and woodworking. His greatest passion was his family. He was a selfless friend to everyone, loved to joke and loved life. Most importantly, he was a proud, loyal, loving family man. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Church.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
