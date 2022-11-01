It’s with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Dean Williams, 59, a native of Raceland, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. on Monday, October 31, 2022.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lori Williams; sons, Brody and Alex Williams; daughter, Logan Williams; mother, Judy P. Callais; brothers, Raymond Jr. and Edward (Becky) Williams.
Dean was preceded in death by his son, Brennan Matthew Williams; father, Raymond Williams, Sr.; and step-father, Dudley Callais, Sr.
Dean enjoyed fishing, riding on a tractor, cooking and sitting by his fire pit. He will be missed by many. He was a Deepwater Consultant for Murphy Oil. The family would like to thank Journey Hospice and his nurse Bailey Kaplan for the loving care given to them in their time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude and M.D. Anderson Cancer Centers to help people who are fighting cancer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.