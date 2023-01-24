DEBRA GARZA

Debra Chabert Garza, a native and resident of Galliano passed away on January 22nd, 2023 at the age of 62.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, and on Friday, January 27th, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Golden Meadow from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to her burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.
Mrs. Debra is survived by her loving husband: Gerardo “Gee” Garza; children: Nicole Badeaux, Krystal Badeaux, Rachelle (Garrett) Clement, Joshua (Breanna) Badeaux, Grace Garza, and Garrett Garza; grandchildren: Lance, Layne, Blace, Kyler, Kaylie, Garrett, Peyton, Mollie, and Kollie; brothers: Timmy and David Chabert; and sister: Patricia LeBlanc.
Mrs. Garza was preceded in death by her parents: Raleigh Chabert and Virgis McBride.
Debra was a staunch Trump supporter, who enjoyed crafts, baking, cooking, loved Diet Coke and casino trips; but most of all enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, grand cats and dogs; and especially, her husband Gee.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
