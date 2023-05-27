DESTINY BORNE

Destiny “Jalapeño Lena” Reneé Borne, 17, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Golden Meadow passed away on Friday, May 19th, 2023.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Sunday, May 28th, 2023 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Monday, May 29th, 2023 at Christian Family Center from 9:00 am until service time. Services will begin at 12 noon with burial following in Cheramie Cemetery.

Destiny is survived by her parents: Mary Hazel Borne and Randy “T-Ran” Borne, Jr.; siblings: Makayla Borne, Trinity Borne, Isabel Hebert, Alexandra Hebert, Randy Borne, and Evan Hebert; grandparents: Eileen Borne, and Patrick Sr. and Sophie Hebert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Ms. Borne was preceded in by her grandfather: Randy Borne, Sr.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

