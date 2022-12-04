DIANA FERNANDEZ

Diana “Noonie” Marie Guidry Fernandez, 79, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Galliano, passed away on December 3, 2022

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off on Saturday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Diana is survived by her loving spouse of 61 years, Henry “Sonny” Fernandez; sister, Tammy Meyers (Jeff) brother, Roy Guidry, son-in-law Peter Plaisance Sr; grandchildren Jamie Galjour (Rusty), Crystal Plaisance, Peter Plaisance Jr.; great-grandchildren, Camree Sanchez Townsley (Damian), Ava Hendrix, Hyden Galjour, Katja Galjour, Carter Plaisance, and Journee Plaisance.

Diana was preceded in death by her daughter, Norma Jean Fernandez Plaisance,  brother Charles Guidry Jr.; great-granddaughter, Jillian Diana Danos; parents Charles and Blanche Guidry

Diana was a stay at home wife who loved to play games on her computer and spend time with family whom will miss her tremendously.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments