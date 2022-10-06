DOLCINA DUPRE

Dolcina R. Dupre, 92, a native of Point-aux-chene, La. and resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 with her loving family near her side.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Holy Rosary Cemetery at 3:00pm.
Dolcina is survived by her children, Calvin (Gladys) Roussell, Louis (Angela) Roussell, Margaret Cantrelle and Dorothy Verdin, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Dolcina was preceded in death by her husband; John Dupre, parents; Elphege and Emila Dardar Billiot, sons; Percy Roussell, Juris Roussell, Sr., and sons-in-law; Anthony Cantrelle and Jerry Verdin, Sr.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
