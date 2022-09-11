DOLLY GISCLAIR

Dolly Hebert Gisclair, 73, a native of Galliano, LA and resident of Cut Off, LA died peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off, LA from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Dolly is survived by her husband of 54 years, Rodney Gisclair, Sr.; 4 Sons, Rodney, Jr (Celeste), Corey (Bridgett), Troy (Angela), and Robby Gisclair; 12 Grandchildren, Caroline, Natalie, Madelyn, Lily, Luke, Hannah, Patrick, Chandler, Annalise, Kevin, Ava, and Adelaide; 1 Sister, Betty Boudreaux; 3 Sisters-in-law, Paula Hebert, Cheryl Lane, and Cindy (Greg) Guidry; and 1 Brother-in-law, Chris (Judy) Gisclair.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Birdie Pitre Hebert, Her In-Laws, Durac and Adelaide Gisclair; and 1 Brother, Bobby Hebert, Sr.
Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland is handling all arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.