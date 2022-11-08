DONALD ROBICHAUX

Donald G. Robichaux, 96, a native of Raceland and resident of St. Charles Community, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, on Thursday, November 10th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Donald is survived by his children, Greg Robichaux (Lily), Samuel T. Robichaux III (Tina) and Nicole R. Dufrene (Kerry); grandchildren, Donald G. Robichaux III, Trinity Robichaux, Hannah D. Rawls (Eric), Jacques Dufrene (Makalya), Alida Dufrene; great-grandchildren, Emalee Rawls, Charlee Rawls and Rylee Rawls.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Landry Robichaux; parents, Samuel T. and Aleda Folse Robichaux; brothers, David J. Robichaux, Samuel T. Robichaux Jr., Eugene L. Robichaux and Francis J. Robichaux Sr.; sisters, Inez R. Pecot, Rita R. Bourgeois, Lorna R. Arango and Isabelle R. Guidry.

Donald served in the US military during WWII and is a member of the American Legion Post in Raceland. 

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. 

 

