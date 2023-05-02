DONNIE DANOS

Donnie Jude Danos, age 55, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:26 p.m.  He was a native and resident of Cut Off, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Falgout Funeral Home in Cut Off on Thursday, May 4, 2023 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.  

Donnie is survived by his daughter Mary Danos Lee and husband, Dusty Sr; and grandson, Dusty Paul Lee Jr.

Donnie was preceded in death by his daughter, Kaci Angelle Danos; parents, Johnson Anthony and Geraldine Theresa Barrios Danos; and brother, David Danos.

Falgout Funeral is honored to serve Danos family.

