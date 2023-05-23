Donovan Joseph Barker, Sr., age 88, passed away May 22, 2023 at 3:15 P.M. He was a native and resident of Lockport.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Hilary Catholic Church, on Saturday, May 27th from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
Don was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Marian LeBlanc Barker; sister Ann Barker Matthews; children, Donovan Barker, Jr., Selby Barker, Benjamin Barker and Melanie Barker Champagne (Kirk); grandchildren Ross Barker (Katie), Natalie Barker, Caroline Barker Pomeroy (Justin), Peter Peltier, Bennett Peltier, and Olivia Peltier and Jordan Barker; great-grandchildren Grace, Landon and Liam Barker, Aubrey, Alec and Ashton McGrane and Magnus and Maddox Pomeroy.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Oville Thomas and Edith Foret Barker; In-laws Alcee Leblanc; Gladys Leblanc Bilello and Charley Bilello.
Don graduated in 1956 from LSU with a BS in Business Administration. He joined his father in business and expanded the business from Barker, Inc. to Barker Gift Center and Bayou Slush Puppie. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Rotary Club, and the Finance Committee of the Holy Savior Catholic Church. He served on the Lockport Town Council for 32 years earning February 23rd as “Donovan Barker Day.” He was on the advisory board of Citizens bank in Lockport and was a charter member of the People’s Federal Savings and Loan of Thibodaux. In 2005, he was Grand Marshall of the Lockport Christmas Parade. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and attending decades of football games as an avid LSU Tiger fan. He loved his family, his church, his town, and his country.
The family would like to thank the Lockport Police and Fire Departments for their selfless assistance and Toodie Guidroz for her loving care through the years. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Iantha Miller for her compassionate care during the course of the last year and a half. Many thanks to Notre Dame and HOPE Hospice with a special thank you to Nurse Shakita Marts.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Savior Catholic Church for church renovations or American Diabetes Association.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barker family.
