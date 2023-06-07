DOREEN LYNN

Doreen “Dee” Gisclair Lynn, 85 a native of Golden Meadow, La and resident of Ruston, La. passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Visitation will be on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at Christian Fellowship from 10:00am until service time. Memorial Service will be held at Christian Fellowship at 11:00am will be buried at Cheramie Cemetery.
Doreen is survived by her brother; Ebdon “Jay” Gisclair, Jr. (Barbara).
Doreen was preceded in death by her husband; Donald Lynn, parents; Ebdon and Elize Guidry Gisclair, sister; Leola G. Martin.
Dee was an accomplished lady, she was a business owner, artist, singer and loved her animals.
