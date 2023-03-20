DORENA COLOMBEL

Dorena Ledet Colombel, 93, a native and resident of Larose passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, March 25th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Charles “Chuck” (Claudette) Colombel, Don (Priscilla) Colombel, Chad (Anita) Colombel, and Joey (Rose) Colombel; brothers, Jack Ledet, and Allen Ledet; sisters, Lee Guidroz, Trudy Bourg, and Evelyn Tyler, 10 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren and few great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carol A. Colombel, Jr.; parents, Emile and Ella Ledet; brothers, Eddie Ledet, Mairey Ledet, Neil Ledet, Glenn Ledet, and Lebreon Ledet; sisters, Joyce Ougel, Earline Matherne, and Ruby Lefort.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

 

