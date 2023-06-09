DORIS CRETINI

Doris Ann Loupe Ougel Cretini, 82, a resident of Lockport and a native of Larose, passed away on June 4, 2023.
Per the families' wishes, there will be a private graveside service held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Dore (Perry), sisters, Helen Hebert, Emily Melancon, Marie LeCompte, grandchildren, Harley, Darby Jr, Bailey, and one great grandchild, Aria Kelley.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband Warren Ougel, 2nd husband, Donald Cretini, parents, Edward Loupe Sr and Ameila Adams Loupe, brothers, Edward Loupe Jr, Albert Loupe, sisters, Lou Emma Matherne, Amanda Lombas, Norma Ledet, Lillian Plaisance, and one grandson, Ramsey.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.