DORIS HEBERT

Doris Mae Lee Hebert, 88, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.
Doris is survived by her children, Michael Lefort (June) and Pam H. Callais (Dudley); grandchildren, Guy James Lefort (Farrah), Jay Michael Lefort (Becky), Lee Callais Cole (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Jadie Brett Lefort, Jay Matthew Lefort, Jean Chase Lefort Pierre Alexander Lefort and Remy Leon Lefort.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Hebert; parents, Gillis Lee and Jeanne Plaisance Lee; sister, Lillie Toups; brothers, Alton “Blackie” Lee and Joseph Lee; and great-grandchild, Matthew James Lefort.
Private graveside services were held.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.