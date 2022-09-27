DORIS HEBERT

Doris Mae Lee Hebert, 88, a native of Golden Meadow, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Doris is survived by her children, Michael Lefort (June) and Pam H. Callais (Dudley); grandchildren, Guy James Lefort (Farrah), Jay Michael Lefort (Becky), Lee Callais Cole (Jonathan); great-grandchildren, Jadie Brett Lefort, Jay Matthew Lefort, Jean Chase Lefort Pierre Alexander Lefort and Remy Leon Lefort.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Hebert; parents, Gillis Lee and Jeanne Plaisance Lee; sister, Lillie Toups; brothers, Alton “Blackie” Lee and Joseph Lee; and great-grandchild, Matthew James Lefort.

Private graveside services were held.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

                                       

