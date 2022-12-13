DORIS WINFREY

Doris Callais Winfrey, 88, a native of Golden Meadow and lifelong resident of Cut Off prior to Hurricane Ida, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, on Wednesday, December 14th from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 12 noon with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Doris is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Winfrey; daughters, Joan Winfrey Seoni and husband Vikram of West Chester, PA, Julie Winfrey Cummings and husband Gregory of Fairhope, AL and Joy Winfrey; grandchildren, Neil Alexander Seoni, Kiran William Seoni, Ada Mae Cummings and Maggie Joy Cummings; brother, Ronald Callais and sister, Clara Brady.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abdon and Ada Bruce Callais and brothers, Harold and David Callais.

The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to the staff of the Suites at Sugar Mill Point and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alexander Milne Developmental Services

1065 Milne Circle Covington, LA 70435, Milneds.org.

Falgout Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements. 

