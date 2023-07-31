DOROTHY CHERAMIE

Dorothy “Sue” Cheramie, 77, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cut Off, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano, LA.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Folse (Damian) and Marlene Nelson (C.J.); grandchildren, Dallas (Amanda), Dawson, Kandyce, Kade, Kaleb and Kobe and brothers, Larry Cheramie (Liz) and Tommy Cheramie (Sylvia).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Leonise Cheramie.
She was the best Grammy and mom.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
