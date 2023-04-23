DOROTHY COLBY

Dorothy “Dot” Ledet Colby, 79 a native and resident of Lockport, La., passed away on April 20, 2023.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Holy Savior Catholic Church “Little Church” from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial in the church cemetery.
“Dot” is survived by her children; Clay Colby (Robye) and Kim Thomas, grandchild; Christopher “Chris” Bosby (Quineisha), great-grandchildren; Christopher, Jr., Carter, Colby and Catalina, siblings; Dudley Ledet (Pearl), Mary Lee Vedros, and Sandra Stevens, sister-in-law; Dolores Ledet, numerous nieces and nephews.
“Dot” was preceded in death by her husband; Ernest M. Colby, parents; Lee and Mabel LeBlanc Ledet, grandmother; Marie LeBlanc, brother; Eddie Ledet, brothers-in-law; Chester Vedros and Mike Stevens.
“Dot” was employed by Lafourche Motors for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church, a member of the Ladies Altar Society and a member of the K of C Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed volunteering her time and was always ready to lend a helping hand. “Dot” loved to travel, casino trips and the Saints. Her time spent with her family and friends gave her more glory than anyone could imagine.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and the staff for the excellent care given to her during her time there.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with funeral services.
