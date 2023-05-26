DOROTHY FANGUY

Dorothy “Dot” Fanguy, 87, a native and resident of Matthews, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Ochsner Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, LA from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Widley Fanguy; 3 sons, David Fanguy (Brenda), Darrel Fanguy, and Dennis Fanguy (Brenda); 6 Grandchildren, Breezi (Shane), Jerron (Lakaylah), Landon, Zach (Michelle), Jennifer, and Chad; and 6 Great-Grandchildren, Erin, Abbi, Elijah, Ember, Shane Jr., Samuel, Brayden, Jules and awaiting the birth of baby Elizabeth; 2 Sisters, Joyce Raffray, and Emelda “Flossie” Bourgeois.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Ella Arceneaux; and Sisters, Lois Raffray, and Mary Richoux.

Samart-Mothe Funeral home is handling all arrangements.

  

Recommended for you

Load comments