DOROTHY FANGUY

Dorothy “Dot” Fanguy, 87, a native and resident of Matthews, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Ochsner Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 29, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Larose, LA from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Widley Fanguy; 3 sons, David Fanguy (Brenda), Darrel Fanguy, and Dennis Fanguy (Brenda); 6 Grandchildren, Breezi (Shane), Jerron (Lakaylah), Landon, Zach (Michelle), Jennifer, and Chad; and 6 Great-Grandchildren, Erin, Abbi, Elijah, Ember, Shane Jr., Samuel, Brayden, Jules and awaiting the birth of baby Elizabeth; 2 Sisters, Joyce Raffray, and Emelda “Flossie” Bourgeois.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Ella Arceneaux; and Sisters, Lois Raffray, and Mary Richoux.
Samart-Mothe Funeral home is handling all arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.