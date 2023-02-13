DOUGLAS HEBERT

Douglas J. Hebert, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Larose passed away on Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 at the age of 62 after an 8-month, hard fought battle with cancer.
Doug loved life, especially riding his Harley’s, Poker Runs, fishing and being on the water. He was a good man with a big heart and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Doug is survived by his mother: Rose Hebert Danos, brother: Earl J. (Holly) Hebert; sister: Norma H. (Brian) Beagan; godchildren: Joshua (Sarah) Hebert, and Lindsey Lombas; nephew and niece: Jeremy Hebert and Courtney H. (Jacob) Autin; great nephews and nieces: Carter Hebert, Kamber Hebert, Beau and Claire Hebert, Jemma and baby Luke Autin; beloved fur baby: Chica Marie; stepchildren: Susan, Sarah, and Jessica; five step grandchildren: Colin, Caroline, Jack, Lilly, and Alyson.
He was preceded in death by his father: Leroy J. Hebert; and step grandchild: Parker.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, February 16th, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off from 10:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
