DUDLEY ORGERON

Dudley “Fuzz” Orgeron, 74, a native of Valentine, LA and a resident of Luling, LA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Luling, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, Destrehan, LA.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carol Cheramie Orgeron; son, David Jory Orgeron (Tammy); daughter, Beth Orgeron Perque (Chad); grandchildren, Gavin Orgeron (Hayden), Kayla Orgeron (Anthony Malys), Kourtney Orgeron Crockett (Josh), Kaitlyn Orgeron and Brody Perque; brothers, Hubert Orgeron and Nolty Orgeron and sisters, Rowena Naquin and Diana Orgeron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Bella Savoie Orgeron.
Dudley was a graduate of Lockport High School Class of 1966; he went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University and master’s degree for LSU. He began his career as a County Agent for LSU before going to work for Dow Chemicals, where he retired in 2008. He ended his career working for Technical Coatings Service in Kenner, LA, where he worked until his passing. Dudley was the kindest soul and the most loyally devoted friend. He will be deeply missed by all.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
