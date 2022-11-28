Duvic Bousegard, Jr., 66, a native of Cut Off and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, November 21st, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano from 9:00 am until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am with cremation following and graveside services at a later date.
Mr. Duvic is survived by his wife of 38 years: Brenda “B” Orgeron Bousegard; one girl: Tycy “TC” Orgeron; the boys: Chance Orgeron and Brandon Duet; half-brothers: Ted (Nelly) Dufrene, Dale Dufrene, and George Bousegard; half-sister: Gloria Bousegard; god daughter: Toby Dufrene; many half nieces and half nephews, and the sister: Bridgette Orgeron; good friend: Dudley Richoux.
Mr. Bousegard was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents: Duvic Bousegard, Sr and Frances B. Bousegard; and sister-in-law: Maryann Dufrene.
Duvic was an avid sportsman that enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, trawling, being in the great outdoors, riding and working on his motorcycle, and spending time with his friends and family.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
