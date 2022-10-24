EARL BOUDREAUX

Earl P. Boudreaux, Sr., 82, resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the church starting at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the Holy Savior Cemetery.

Earl is survived by his devoted children, Mona Plaisance (Ricky), Helen Dufrene (Rudy Jr.), Lisa Stevens (Ricky), Mary DeLaune (Mike), Earl Jr. (Sabrina), Danny (Shannon), Eric (Missy) and Mark Boudreaux (Raven); brother, Roy Boudreaux; 15 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Belle P. Boudreaux; parents, Emile and Bridget Boudreaux; siblings, Leona Barrett, Atalas Boudreaux and Verna Naquin and grandson, Jobie Boudreaux.

He was a self-taught musician who had a love for music.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Broadway and Journey Hospice. 

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

