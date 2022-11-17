EARL ESCHETE

Earl “Peewee” Eschete, Jr., 71, a native and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on October 11, 2022.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 19, 2022 at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until service times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at church with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
“Peewee” is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sandra L. Eschete. He was a proud father of Joshua Eschete, and Rebecca “Becky” Gaudet (Shane). He was grandfather to Grace Lauren Gaudet and Ginny Marie Eschete; brother to Allen Eschette, and Jackie Este, Joy E. Barnes, and Jill E. Picou.
“Peewee” was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Este, Sr. and Theresa Danos Mayeaux; son, Jody James Eschete; in-laws, Harry Joseph and Ethel Matherne Leonard; brothers, Micheal Eschete, Terrel Eschete; and an infant brother, Jody Este.
“Peewee” enjoyed antique cars, carpentry, fishing and telling stories.
Above all, Peewee was a kind hearted man. A man who would do whatever he could to help out a family member or a friend in need. He extended himself to bring laughs out of anyone with his humor. One could only hope to have the grit, love, and compassion shown by “Peewee” throughout his life.
“Peewee” was a parishioner of St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
