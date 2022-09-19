EBRY DUFRENE

Ebry P. Dufrene, 81, a native and resident of Larose, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Thursday, September 22nd from 10 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Ebry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Dufrene; children, Rick Dufrene (Jesse), Roddy Dufrene (Pebbles), Lisa Pitre (Troy) and Lacy Hebert (Ken); 8 grandchildren, Ryan Pitre, Erica Pitre, Leahia Dufrene, Emily Trosclair, Alyssa Dufrene, Amy Hebert, Hunter Dufrene and Kendall Hebert; 4 great grandchildren, Braden Gautreaux, Jack Ryals, Kenley Trosclair, Lydia Duran and baby boy Duran on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adlas and Cecelia Dufrene; brothers, Junis, Harding, Paul, Audrey and Larry Dufrene; sisters, Krese Triche, Bertha Danos, Audrey Mae Dufrene and Barbara Walker.
The family would like to thank his home health nurses, Johanna Lee and Megan and Nancy Socha for everything she did for him.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
