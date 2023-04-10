EDDIE BERTHELOT

Eddie James Berthelot, Sr., age 76, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:09 a.m. He was a native of St. Martinville and resident of Galliano, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in church cemetery.
Eddie is survived by his son, Eddie J. Berthelot, Jr.; daughters, Annette B. Guidry and husband, Howie, Suzette T. Davis and husband, John, Dinah (Tate), and Dena (Adrien); brothers, Allen Berthelot and wife, Barbara, and Roland Berthelot and wife, Diane; sister, Shirley B. Ledet and husband, Mervin “Tookie”; grandchildren Valerie (Travis), Kayla (Jon), Claire (Brandon), Linsey (Brian), Tedi (Brendon), Briana (JoJo), Anthony (Dorian), Tyler, Drake, and John Tate; great-grandchildren, Aliza, Aleiya, Jacques, Alyana, Alexa, Jaxton, Kenley, Ruthie, Brynley, JonPaul, Theo, and Bexley; and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Eddie was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary Boudreaux Berthelot; parents, Antoine Alcee and Yuline LeBlanc Berthelot; and son, Richard John Berthelot.
We would like to thank Terrebonne General Health System, Dr. Sarah Oncale, Nurse Melissa and the CCU staff for tremendous support and compassion during our time.
For his love of the gulf, he was a Boat Captain for many years both offshore and inshore. Spending his days off doing woodworking and landscaping. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be missed by many. Going Home….
Falgout Funeral is honored to serve Berthelot family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.