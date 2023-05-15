EDDIE LANDRY

Eddie Landry “Humdinger”, 79, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Monday, May 15th from 9 am until service time. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

EJ is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine Usie Landry; children, Terry Landry and wife, Tina, Christy Landry Ballard and husband, Steve, Jill Landry Ritchie and husband, Steve; 7 grandchildren, Cy Landry and wife, Kelly, Cody Landry and wife, Megan, Mandi Boudreaux Shell and husband, Randall, Logan Ballard, Derrick Stevens, Nicholas Currault, André Currault; 5 great-grandchildren, Jy Landry, Ryler Shell, Madisyn Shell, Wren Stevens and Kaydence Robichaux; sister, Margaret Boudreaux; Godchildren, Johnny Roy Landry and Mona Sanchez and numerous extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie J. Landry Sr. and Della Hebert Landry; brother, Roy Landry and nieces, Kathy Sue Landry Krebs, Melanie Yates and Mindy Boudreaux.

EJ was an avid fisherman who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

                                     

                                                                         

