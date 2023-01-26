EDNA DANTIN

Edna Marie Naquin Dantin, “Na Na”, a native of Montegut and resident of Galliano, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at age of 96.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and at Lighthouse Worship Center, Galliano, LA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time. Celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Mrs. Edna is survived by her children: Martha Ann Dantin (Barry) Blanchard, Gerald W. Dantin, and Carol Sue Dantin; grandchildren: Daniel (Megan) Blanchard, Elie Marie Blanchard, Micah (Harley) Blanchard, Tammy Duet, Tony and Gina Bouffanie, and Marcel St. Pierre; great grandchildren: Josiah, Jeslyn, and Jassa Johns, Quin Marie, Levi, and Emily Marie Blanchard, Magen (Tylor) Arceneaux, Amber Duet, Iris Duet, and Hailey and Lexi Vasquez; great-great grandchildren: Caden and Kali Arceneaux; sisters: Rose Danos and Theresa Billiot; sisters-in-love: Odelia Verdin and Thelma Guidry and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Edna was preceded in death by the love of her life of 42 years: Herbert “Neg” Dantin; parents, Levest Naquin and Cecile Billiot; siblings, Alix Dardar, Adam Dardar, Innerce Darda, Harris Dardar, Andrew Verdin, Aramise Naquin, Oliver Naquin, Rita Pitre, Angelina Naquin and infant brother Naquin.
Mrs. Edna was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother that loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She loved her dogs, Macy, Snoopy and Nugget.
She moved to Alaska from 1975-1986. They moved to Wasilla, AK, where they helped to build Glad Tiding Full Gospel Church. She loved the mountains and loved to go camping. She and her family returned to Louisiana in 1986. She was a member of Lafourche Full Gospel Church, then Lighthouse Worship Center all her Christian life. She loved her church and church family very much, greeting them with a kiss. She served her Lord and Savior for over 63 years.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
