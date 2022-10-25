EDNA DUFRENE

Edna Pere Dufrene, 97, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Dufrene (Beverly) and Jackie Dufrene (Aline); grandchildren, Julie Alario (Nat), Bryan Dufrene (Heidi), John Dufrene (Cherie), Chad Dufrene and Tina Chiasson (Chad); great grandchildren, Breanna (Josh), Jenna, T-Nat (Joni), Regan (Dari), Bethany (Alec), Justin (Lori), Dani, Jonnie, Kayla, Megan (Dalton), Tralyn and Drake; great-great grandchildren, Kaden, Kalyn, Violet and Peyton; sister, Dorothy Dufrene and Elsie Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junius Dufrene; parents, John Dufrene Jr. and Edna Hotard Dufrene; grandchild, Dean Dufrene great grandchild, Darcus Dufrene; brothers, Eddie Pere, John Pere III and Henry Pere; sisters, Jane Mayet, Bernice Savoie, Mary Pack, Margaret Autin, Blanche Bourgeois and Lois Pellegrin.
Edna was a teacher for 23 years, a parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, a member of the Ladies Altar Society, a Eucharistic Minister, and leader if the daily rosary at mass. She was Spirit Mother to all of the priests who served our church in Larose. She had a great love for all her priests and prayed for them constantly and offered the daily rosary for them. She had a great love for traveling and writing poetry. Here is a quote “I did my best to do good while on Earth. I will try even harder in Heaven.”
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
