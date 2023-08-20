ELAINE DAIGLE

Elaine M. Daigle, 73, a native of Lockport and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 21st at Holy Savior Little Church, from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am with burial to follow in Holy Savior Mausoleum.
Elaine is survived by her niece, Devin Rivere (Sonny); nephew, Jamie Champagne (Missie); great nephews and nieces, Bentley Rivere, Ty Salters, Eryca Salters, Brennan Champagne and step-great nephews, Cole Rivere (Adrienne) and Holden Rivere (Brittany).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Lorraine Daigle; brother, Rodney J. “Rock” Daigle.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche Arc Country Club Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lafourche Arc, PO Box 269 Thibodaux, LA 70302, in Elaine’s name.
Falgout Funeral Home is honored to serve the Daigle family.
