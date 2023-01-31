ELAINE MORVANT

Elaine Anne “Pickles” Morvant, 94, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA passed away on January 29, 2023, peacefully at home with family by her side.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family.
She is survived by 9 children, Camille Augustus (Dana), Donald Robert, Michael Ashton, James Claiborne (Dana), Mary Robbin, Ben William (Connie), Susie Morvant Barlow (Cliff), Lydia Anne, and Timothy Jerome (Cherise); one sister, Gayle Toups; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Morvant; parents, Claiborne Joseph Toups, and Bernice Marie Toups; one brother, Claiborne Toups, Jr.; and a beloved housekeeper of many years, Karo Jackson.
Pickles, born August 10, 1928, was a graduate of Thibodaux High in Thibodaux, LA. She attended Charity School of Nursing then she later worked as an assistant at St. Joseph Hospital in the birthing unit.
Because of her devout Catholic faith, she was a proud supporter of Mount Carmel Academy, Thibodaux College, St Joseph Elementary and E.D. White Catholic High School where she organized and initiated many programs that are currently in use, including Gym Dandy and The Mother’s Club.
She also served as Captain of The Cenacle Retreat Center and a Charter member of Amigas Club and Third Order of Mount Carmel for many years.
In 1999, she was inducted into the EDW Hall of Fame. She had a love for Mardi Gras, as she was always dressed for the occasion. In 2004, she proudly served as the Queen of Ambrosia. She was a phenomenal entertainer, loved gardening, decoupaging, music, traveling, and festivals. She was known to many in the community as “Pickles,” but to her family, she was their “Minnie.”
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to her loving care givers and Haydel Hospice.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.com
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
