EMILY LEFORT

Emily Adams Lefort, 76, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off, LA, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Houma, LA.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, 17330 West Main St., Cut Off, LA, 70345 from 7:00AM - 9:00AM. Funeral Services will begin at 9:00AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cut Off, LA.
Emily is survived by 2 Sons, Norman Lefort, Jr. (Leslie), and Robby Lefort (Jaimi); 4 Grand-daughters, Addie, Annah, Gracee, and Sophee Lefort; 1 Brother, Andrew Adams (Monica); and 1 Sister, Laurie Doucet.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Norman Lefort, Sr.; Parents, Helen and Leon Adams; and Brother-in-law, Dennis Doucet, Sr.
She lived simply and loved her grandchildren.
Falgout Funeral Home is charge of all arrangements.
