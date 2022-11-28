Ernest “Jr” Gaudet, 69, resident of Larose passed away on November 21, 2022.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Monday, November 28th from 5 pm until 9 pm.
Jr is survived by his wife Jackie; daughter, Hannah Hunter; son in law, Dallas; grandchildren, Kaiden and Evin; brothers, Raymond Gaudet Sr. (Dana), Timothy Gaudet (companion, Suzzette) and Eric Gaudet; sisters, Linda Boudreaux (Michael Sr), Elizabeth Gaudet and Lillie Terrebonne (Deal).
He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Gaudet Sr.; mother, Lorraine Gaudet Holmes, step-father, Kermit Holmes, brothers, John and Jason Gaudet; grandparents, Paris Gaudet, Ernestine Billiot Gaudet and Arthemise Rousse Gaudet, Mertyle Verdun and Francoise Billiot Verdun.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
