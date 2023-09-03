ERNEST KIGER

Ernest E. Kiger, resident of Cut Off, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Saturday, September 9th from 9 am until service time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beth Talamo Kiger; children, Ernest Jr. (Wonda), Keith Kiger (Landie), Clifford Kiger, Timmy Johnfroe, Donna K. Billiot (Charley), Jennifer K. Starks (Kerry), Hollie R. Kiger (William) and Jennifer Bonvillian; 34 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally K. Cheramie (Terry) and Irma K. Dardar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Kiger and Lucy Billiot Kiger; sons, Richard and Jarrod Kiger; daughter, Lori Ann Kiger; brother, Roy Kiger; sisters, Juanita K. Ungar, Bernice K. Naquin, Gustassa Verdin, Janice K. Billiot, Annie Kiger and Mary Jane K. Billiot.
Ernest was a devoted family man whom never met a stranger. Had a passion for horses and animals. Spent his entire life helping and giving to others. He was a retired Boat Captain. Ernest will be sadly missed by many.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.