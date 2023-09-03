ERNEST KIGER

Ernest E. Kiger, resident of Cut Off, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church on Saturday, September 9th from 9 am until service time. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am.

Ernest is survived by his wife of 38 years, Beth Talamo Kiger; children, Ernest Jr. (Wonda), Keith Kiger (Landie), Clifford Kiger, Timmy Johnfroe, Donna K. Billiot (Charley), Jennifer K. Starks (Kerry), Hollie R. Kiger (William) and Jennifer Bonvillian; 34 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally K. Cheramie (Terry) and Irma K. Dardar.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius Kiger and Lucy Billiot Kiger; sons, Richard and Jarrod Kiger; daughter, Lori Ann Kiger; brother, Roy Kiger; sisters, Juanita K. Ungar, Bernice K. Naquin, Gustassa Verdin, Janice K. Billiot, Annie Kiger and Mary Jane K. Billiot.

Ernest was a devoted family man whom never met a stranger. Had a passion for horses and animals. Spent his entire life helping and giving to others. He was a retired Boat Captain. Ernest will be sadly missed by many.

Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

