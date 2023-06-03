ETHEL ORGERON

Ethel “Toot” “Tootsie” Cheramie Orgeron, 87 a native and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on June 2, 2023 with her loving family near her side.
Visitation will be on June 5, 2023 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 9:00am until Funeral Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at church with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Ethel “Toot” “Tootsie” is survived by her children; John (Robin) Chabert, Stephanie (Roger, Sr) Dowdy, grandchildren; Michael (Tara) Guidry, Kristy (Joseph) Myers, Melissa (Brett) Cazenave, Roger Jr. (Maggie) Dowdy, John Jr. (Marley) Chabert, Trevor Chabert and Travis Chabert, great-grandchildren; Kiley, Emma, Ella, Caleb, John, Victor, Thomas, Roger III, Braylynn and Brookelynn.
Ethel “Toot” “Tootsie” was preceded in death by her husband; Raymond Orgeron, Parents; Roosevelt and Zoe Cheramie, son; Wiley Chabert, Jr. brother; Filton Cheramie, Sr. and sisters; Willa Mae Adams, Doris Kiff, and Maryann Williams.
Ethel loved to cook, enjoyed gardening and her favorite was visiting and talking to her family and friends.
