EUELL TURNAGE

Euell Joshua Turnage, 49, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 noon with procession following to his burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Euell is survived by his father, Euell “Chippy” J. Turnage; brothers, Jacob Jon Turnage, and Jonathon Turnage; and fiancé, Kristy Decuir.
Mr. Turnage was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia Turnage; and grandparents: Euell and Hilda Turnage; and Adam and Janet Lafont.
Euell was a good man with a heart of gold, had no enemies, who loved and was loved by his family, friends, and everyone that knew him. He was a talented guitar player and was considered one of the best players on the bayou by his peers; playing in many local bands. He shared his loved of music by teaching guitar to many students and anyone who cared to learn to play.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
