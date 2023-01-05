EULA EGLE

Eula “Blackie” Egle, 96, a native of Pointe-aux-Chenes and resident of Montegut passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.

A Mass of Christin Burial will be celebrated at our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church 0n Thursday, January 5th at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Blackie is survived by her son Kirt (Jackie) LeBouef; step-daughter, Yvette Egle; brothers, Raymond Naquin and Emery (Lydia) Naquin; sister, Dot Roundtree; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Blackie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Milton Egle, Jr.; parents, John and Emelie Naquin; son, Steve LeBouef; daughter, Joan Guidry; step-daughters, Debbie Moret and Diana Esponge.

Blackie was an avid beachcomber. She and her late husband lived for many years on a boat. She was also the Greatest cook in the world. She was a very active member of the United Veterans League.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangement.

