EVELYN ORDOYNE

Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Anne Puente and husband, Mike, Elaine Johnston and husband, Randal Hanks and Rene Hendrix; 6 grandchildren, Stephen Johnston, Ashley Boudreaux, James Johnston, Eric Hendrix, Christopher Shelton, Nicholas Shelton; 4 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilton Anthony Ordoyne; parents, Clyde and Mary “Gladyce” Will Mack; daughter, Mary Frances Ordoyne; sons-in-law, Doug Johnston and Terry Hendrix; brother, Clyde Mack Jr; sister, Mary “Jackie” Fox.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to, Give Kids the World Village, 210 Ess Bass Road Kissimmee, FL 34746, Louisiana C.O.P.S., PO Box 41143 Baton Rouge, LA 70835 or St. Ann Catholic Parish, 180 Samuel Blvd., Coppell, TX 75019.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
