Faron Dufrene, 64, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Friday, September 9th from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Faron is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Dufrene (John); son, Jaron Dufrene; grandson, Hudson Dufrene; and brother, Darwin Dufrene.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Darla Lynn Sampey Dufrene; parents, Herbert and Edna Dufrene; and brother, Dwight Dufrene.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
