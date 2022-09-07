FARON DUFRENE

Faron Dufrene, 64, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Visitation will be held at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church on Friday, September 9th from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Faron is survived by his daughter, Lindsey Dufrene (John); son, Jaron Dufrene; grandson, Hudson Dufrene; and brother, Darwin Dufrene.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darla Lynn Sampey Dufrene; parents, Herbert and Edna Dufrene; and brother, Dwight Dufrene.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

