FARRELL COLLINS, SR.

Farrell Jacob Collins Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 6:37 a.m.  He was a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA.

Farrell is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy St. Pierre Collins; sons, Farrell J. Collin Jr. and wife, Chasity, and Keegan Collins; grandchildren, Shaylin, Jayven, Brycen, Preston, and Mason Collins; nephew, Caine Thomassie and wife, Theresa; and niece, Lahia Thomassie. 

Farrell was preceded in death by his parents, Jesty J. Jr. and Annette Williams Collins; and sister, Jessica Collins.

Falgout Funeral is honored to serve Collins family.

