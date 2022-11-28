FARRELL COLLINS, SR.

Farrell Jacob Collins Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 6:37 a.m. He was a native and resident of Golden Meadow, LA.
Farrell is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy St. Pierre Collins; sons, Farrell J. Collin Jr. and wife, Chasity, and Keegan Collins; grandchildren, Shaylin, Jayven, Brycen, Preston, and Mason Collins; nephew, Caine Thomassie and wife, Theresa; and niece, Lahia Thomassie.
Farrell was preceded in death by his parents, Jesty J. Jr. and Annette Williams Collins; and sister, Jessica Collins.
Falgout Funeral is honored to serve Collins family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.