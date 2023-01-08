FAYE DUFRENE

Faye H. Dufrene, 69, a native of Gheens and resident of Lockport, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023.
Visitation will be held at the Gheens Community Center on Saturday, January 14th from 11 a.m. until service time. A celebration of life will be held at the Community Center starting at 2 p.m.
Faye is survived by her daughters, Kacy Dufrene (Brad) and Kendyl Dufrene (Rob); grandchildren, Sadie, Claire, Raélyn, Mya, Vincent; great-grandchild, Iris Rey; brothers, Steve and Wayne Hartman; sisters, Abigail Sampey and Mary Ann Hartman; father to her children, Chris Dufrene and best friend, Lena Rivet.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norris and Helen Hartman; brother, Rickey Hartman.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.