FRANCES ESTAY

Frances P. Estay, 92, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA. Religious services will be at 11:00 am with burial to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Larose, LA.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Estay; grandchildren, Reggie, Jamie, Brandi and Sallie and great grandchildren, Lee, Amaya, Shania, Tommy Jr., Ethan and Destiny.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Estay; parents, Forest and Sidonia Pierce and many brothers and sisters and other relatives.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
