FRANK DUFRENE

Frank J. Dufrene, 69, a native and resident of Galliano, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Galliano, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery, Galliano, LA.

He is survived by his son, Kenny Dufrene; daughter, Brandy Cheramie (Ken); brother, Danny Dufrene and 7 grandanimals.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra “SD” Dufrene; parents, Henry and Carrie Dufrene.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

