FRANK MARTIN

Frank J. Martin, 91 a native of Napoleonville, La. and resident of Larose, La. passed away on August 10, 2023.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland, La. from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial in the church cemetery.
Frank is survived by his children; Frank Paul (Penny) Martin, David (Stacie) Martin, and Mary Martin (Wayne) Orgeron, grandchildren; Troy (Beth), Kayla (Christian), Wesley (Lauren), Hunter (Breana), and Jason, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years; Ann Hayes Martin, parents; Alphonse and Sedonia Gros Martin, grandson; Rodney Orgeron, brother; Anatole Martin.
Frank was an Army Veteran and a member of the V.F.W., he was a volunteer at the Civic Center for many years. He retired from Latelco Telephone Company and loved to fish, hunt and gardening.
