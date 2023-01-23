GAGE HEBERT

Gage Joseph Hebert, 20, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at University Medical Center in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 PM at Falgout Funeral Home, 600 Church St., Lockport, LA 70374. A Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.
Gage is survived by his significant other and soulmate, Ms. Andria Angele Richard; His parents, Martha Marie Lee and Phil Joseph Hebert, Sr.; His Grandpa, Gene Hebert; 1 Brother, Phil Hebert, Jr. (Gabriella Frashier) and Godchild, Gianna Hebert; 1 Sister, Maegan Gisclair; Nephew, Braxton Guidry; and Nieces, Brailey Guidry and Laetyn Gisclair; 1 Aunt, Crystal Hebert; 2 Uncles, Chuck Lee (Jill) and Oris Lee; Godmother, Stacie Tastet Champagne; and special friends, Brennon Howes and Tyler Gurley.
He is preceded in death by 2 Grandmas, Marion Lee and Mary Ann Hebert; His Grandpa, Anderson Lee; Aunt, Tanya Hebert Knight; and Uncle, Kemp Lee.
Gage attended Central Lafourche High School and graduated from South Terrebonne High School in 2020.
He lit up every single room he walked into with his jokes and precious smile. He was always the life of the party. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, fishing, video games, shooting his guns, and traveling. Gage loved football and spending time with Andria. Gage always remained positive no matter what the circumstances were. He will be greatly missed.
Falgout Funeral Home of Raceland is honored to handle all arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.