GAIL SERIGNY

Gail Ann Plaisance Serigny, 70, a native of Galliano and resident of Cut Off passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano on Tuesday, August 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and resume on Wednesday August 30thfrom 8:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Gail is survived by her husband of 49 years, Christopher J. Serigny, Sr.; sons, Eric J. Serigny, Sr., and Christopher J. (Crystal) Serigny, Jr.; grandchildren, Benny, Jr., Isaac, L’Eric, Christopher, III, Colin, Alexys, and Eric, Jr.; brother, Ricky Plaisance; sisters, Barbara Cheramie, Mary Bruce, and Linda Billiot.

Gail was preceded in death by her son, Benny J. Serigny, Sr.; parents, Forest and Pearly Plaisance; sisters, Geraldine Cheramie, and Gloria Plaisance.

Gail’s life was her family and her work at Galliano Elementary. She loved her Wednesday night Bingo and Cruising on her motorcycle with her East 59thCrew!

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

