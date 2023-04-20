GARRIETH BOUDREAUX, JR.

Gerrieth “Gary” Joseph Boudreaux, Jr., 71, a resident of Gray, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Cut Off, on Tuesday, April 25th from 9:00 A.M. until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Gary is survived by his wife of 51 years, Phyllis Cheramie Boudreaux; son, Karey I. Boudreaux (Hana); daughter, Lanie B Roberts; 2 grandchildren, Lucy R. Roberts and Beau J. Roberts; brothers, Kim and David Boudreaux; sisters, Kay, Susie and Bonnie Boudreaux; and adopted brother, Dale Boudreaux.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerrieth J. Boudreaux Sr and Barbara Dugas Boudreaux.
