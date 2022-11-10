GARY GISCLAIR, JR.

Gary J. Gisclair, Jr., 52, a native of Cut Off and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gary is survived by his mother, Janice St. Pierre Gisclair LeBlanc; brother, Gage J. Gisclair; one and only niece, Abby Gisclair; godmother, Ruth Eymard; aunts, Paula (Keith) Guidry, Joanne (Aman) Cheramie, Dinah (Linton, Jr.) Duet, Jennifer Ogle and Janelle (Kent, Sr.) Bourg; uncles, Charles (Lisa) Plaisance, Douglas (Joanne) Gisclair, Jr. and Richard “Ricky” (Pam) St. Pierre, Jr.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gary J. Gisclair, Sr.; grandparents, Richard, Sr. and Irene Pitre St. Pierre, Davis and Shirley Rogers Plaisance & Douglas (Rosa Guidry) Gisclair, Sr.; aunt, Genevie “Jan” St. Pierre; uncle, H.T. Ogle; godfather, Tilman Eymard.
Gary had numerous close cousins, distant cousins and great aunts that he loved dearly.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting rabbits in his back yard. He loved collecting items that could be resold. His friends from school remember him as the life of the party.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.