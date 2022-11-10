GARY GISCLAIR, JR.

Gary J. Gisclair, Jr., 52, a native of Cut Off and resident of Galliano passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022. 

A memorial service will be held at a later date. 

Gary is survived by his mother, Janice St. Pierre Gisclair LeBlanc; brother, Gage J. Gisclair; one and only niece, Abby Gisclair; godmother, Ruth Eymard; aunts, Paula (Keith) Guidry, Joanne (Aman) Cheramie, Dinah (Linton, Jr.) Duet, Jennifer Ogle and Janelle (Kent, Sr.) Bourg; uncles, Charles (Lisa) Plaisance, Douglas (Joanne) Gisclair, Jr. and Richard “Ricky” (Pam) St. Pierre, Jr. 

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Gary J. Gisclair, Sr.; grandparents, Richard, Sr. and Irene Pitre St. Pierre, Davis and Shirley Rogers Plaisance & Douglas (Rosa Guidry) Gisclair, Sr.; aunt, Genevie “Jan” St. Pierre; uncle, H.T. Ogle; godfather, Tilman Eymard. 

Gary had numerous close cousins, distant cousins and great aunts that he loved dearly. 

He enjoyed fishing and hunting rabbits in his back yard. He loved collecting items that could be resold. His friends from school remember him as the life of the party. 

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments