GENEVIEVE ANGELETTE

Genevieve “Mumsey” Duet Angelette, born on August 7, 1925, a native of Larose and current resident of Zachary, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the age of 97.
Genevieve loved gardening, sewing, dancing and fishing. She was an avid puzzle maker and sports fan. She enjoyed Mardi Gras and especially loved taking her grandchildren to the parades.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, in Larose, on Thursday, June 1st from 9 am until service time. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Duc Bui at 11 am with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Cut Off.
She is survived by her children, Gary A. Angelette (Susan), Donna Lou Gremillion (Ray); grandchildren, Michelle Matherne (Moe), Gary M. Angelette (Allison), Jennifer Gremillion, Ray Gremillion (Karen), Rebecca G. Shelden (Nick), Alaina Gremillion (Timothy); great-grandchildren, Brett Angelette, Jacob and Mamie Wiltz, Loren and Nathan Angelette, Angel Matherne, Beaux Bellard, Ray and Dean Gremillion, Colette, Peter and Joseph Shelden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambert J. Angelette Jr.; parents, Maurice and Desireé Eymard Duet; siblings, Edith Albert, Jesty Duet, Atrice Dufrene, Louise Pitre, Claude Duet, Rose Powers, Maurice “Duke” Duet, Raymond Duet and daughter-in-law, Gwen Duet Angelette.
In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
