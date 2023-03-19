GEORGE ST.PIERRE

George “Caillou” St. Pierre, 96, a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. Military honors will be performed by the United Veterans League at 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Jordan St. Pierre (Donna) and Kimball St. Pierre (Anne); daughter, Georgia S. Diaz (Drew); grandchildren, Ryan St. Pierre, Travis St. Pierre (Jessica), Marissa Diaz, Andrew Diaz, Amanda St. Pierre and Thomas St. Pierre (Lacie); great grandchildren, Samuel St. Pierre, Benjamin St. Pierre and Abigale St. Pierre and sister, Melva Buder.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Helen Guidroz St. Pierre; parents, Edmond and Eve Perrin St. Pierre; brother, Stillman St. Pierre and sisters, Lorena Serigny and Lowitta Watkins.
George was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a proud veteran who served in the US Army during World War II and received a Purple Heart for his courageous service. George was a member of the VFW and American Legion and was maintenance supervisor at the South Lafourche Veterans Memorial Wall in Galliano. He retired from Chevron after 34 years of service. He was a Woodman of the World member. He enjoyed fishing, trawling, cooking and spending time at his camp at Cheniere.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of The Broadway for their loving care and compassion. Also thanks to the staff of Hope Hospice and his caregiver, Sally LeBouef.
Falgout Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
