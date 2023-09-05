GEORGE TERREBONNE, JR.

George J. “T-George” “Nue” Terrebonne, Jr., 76, a native of Leeville and resident of Galliano born on July 23, 1947 called home by the Lord on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Golden Meadow on Thursday, September 7th from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
Nue is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carol B. Terrebonne; son, Wade (Jennifer) Terrebonne; daughter, Tina (Shane) Serigny; grandchildren, Kaleb Terrebonne, Sr., Aaron Cheramie, Chris Cheramie, Derek (Heather) Terrebonne, and Blaise (Harley) Cheramie; step-grandchildren, Taylor Toups, Jack Jambon, Jensen Adams, Madison Adams, Garet Serigny, Zachary Serigny, and Sean Serigny; great-grandchildren, Karoline Terrebonne, Kaleb Terrebonne, Jr., Jewel Cheramie, Colton Cheramie, Ember Cheramie, Cole Cheramie, Isaiah Serigny, and Bennett Serigny; sister, Janelle (John) Slocum.
T-George was preceded in death by his father, George J. Terrebonne, Sr.; mother, Elsie Terrebonne; brother, Randy Terrebonne.
George owned The Seafood Shed in Leeville and Golden Meadow.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
